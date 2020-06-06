Lawrence C. Schwinger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lawrence Charles Schwinger, 70 of Stuart passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home in Stuart. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the First Congregational Church in Stuart. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the First Congregational Church in Stuart. Burial will be at South Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Larry Schwinger Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, IA 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Larry was born March 15, 1950, to Milton and LuElla (Ziesman) Schwinger in Eldora, Iowa. Larry grew up in Eldora and attended Eldora Schools graduating with the class of 1968. Following graduation he attended the University of Iowa, where his love of science and astronomy flourished. Larry later attended NIACC and lastly graduating from Simpson College in Indianola. Larry met the love of his life Jolene Schmidt in 1974 and the two were united in marriage July 26, 1975. The couple made their home in Stuart where Larry began teaching science in 1974. On March 25, 1984, they welcomed their son, John to the family.