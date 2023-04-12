March 21, 1932-April 8, 2023

Lawrence A. (Larry) Levendusky of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.

Lawrence was born March 21, 1932, on the family farm in Fairbank to Anton and Elsie (Necker) Levendusky. He graduated from Fairbank High School with the class of 1950.

He joined the United States Navy and served his country during the Korean War aboard the USS Salisbury Sound. After his discharge from the service, he met Nancy Lee Gallery and they were united in marriage on November 5, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. She died on September 16, 2011.

Lawrence joined the Waterloo Police Department in 1957 and retired in 1987 after 30 years. After his retirement, he worked many part time jobs.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Evansdale Amvets.

Lawrence is survived by seven children, Denise (David) Bishop of Jesup, Deane (Mike) Hay of Strawberry Point, Colleen (Steve) Bley of La Porte City, Larry (Carolyn) Levendusky of Fairbank, Julie Mether of La Porte City, Scott (Lisa) Levendusky of Waterloo, Tim (Diana) Levendusky of Jesup; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; five brothers, Willis Necker, Venice, George, Louis, and Clair Levendusky; one sister, Mary Levendusky; sons-in-law, Robert Mether and Michael McNabb; and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park and one hour before the service. Burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Fairbank with military honors by US Navy Honor Guard and Fairbank American Legion Post 714. Funeral escort provided by Iowa Patriot Guard Riders. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.

We wish to thank the staff at Prairie Hills Assisted Living/Memory Care Unit and Cedar Valley Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care shown to our Dad.