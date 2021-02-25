October 6, 1947—February 22, 2021

After a long battle with cancer he gave all his strength, on the afternoon of Monday, February 22, 2021, Lawrence A. Kirchoff, age 73, made a perfect tackle on his journey to be with the Lord. He lived a fulfilled life mentoring, educating, and coaching generations of students and athletes for over forty years. His death leaves an immense void in so many lives.

He was born on October 6, 1947 to Arthur and Margery (Schmitz) Kirchoff.

Larry was a loving husband, father, and friend. He nurtured his three children to be models of compassion and leadership in all their endeavors. His kindness and love for family will be cherished. He brought out the best in his friends, his students, and the people he worked with.

Born on a farm with five siblings in Waterloo, Iowa, he grew up with a love for farming. As a young man, he brought the strength, endurance, and work ethic he developed on the farm to the athletic field. He played football for Dunkerton High School (1964) and Ellsworth Junior College-Iowa, (1965/66) before being recruited in 1967 by Yankton College in South Dakota where he had two successful seasons.