March 1, 1947—January 24, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Lawana Creighton, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She was born March 1, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Louis J. Sr. and Marie A. Griggs Creighton. Lawana graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1966. She was the head cook at Sookies. She also worked as a cook at a senior center, Ramada Inn, Holiday Inn, the Waterloo Airport restaurant, and Sacs on Seventh for many years. She gave her life to Christ at an early age, and attended Antioch Missionary Church in Waterloo She also loved dogs.

Survived by: son, Donald Bogardus of Evansdale; two daughters, Renita Murphy, and Micah Broell; eight siblings, Louis James Creighton, Jr. of Colby‚ KS, Christine Nash of Alabama, Jackie Nixon of Georgia, Gary Patterson of Texas, Hamp Batemon, Jr. of Phoenix, Ted Batemon of Waterloo‚ Carla Coppage of Des Moines; and Shelly Creighton of Davenport; a special cousin, Marquita Moore, of Waterloo; and her good friend Larry Brown of Evansdale.

Preceded by: her parents; partner, Marcia K. Broell; and brother, Redrick Creighton.

Services: 11:00 AM February 5th at Locke Funeral Home; Visitation: 10 to 11:00 AM February 5th at the funeral home; Inurnment in Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date. Memorials May be directed to the family.