May 2, 1938-February 23, 2021

LaVonne Ruth Reeves, 82, passed peacefully at The Hearth at Franklin, an assisted living facility in Franklin, TN, on February 23, 2021, with her husband, Royce, by her side. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date once current social distancing recommendations are relaxed.

LaVonne was born in the family farmhouse located near Clarksville, Iowa, on May 2, 1938, to Albert and Helen (Petersen) Klunder. She was raised on that family farm and attended country school through the 8th grade. She graduated as salutatorian from Plainfield High School in 1956.

LaVonne had a passion for music that included serving as organist at her family church and pianist for the school choir. She had another passion in high school named Royce Reeves, a tall, dark, and handsome classmate. They were married on July 28, 1957.

Following their marriage, LaVonne and Royce raised their family in Charles City, Iowa, and later followed them all to California where they got to enjoy their grandchildren. They resided in Chino, California, from 1987 until 2018 when, due to LaVonne’s health issues, she and Royce moved to The Hearth.