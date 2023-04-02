September 7, 1942-March 31, 2023

READLYN-Lavonne Oltrogge, 80, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at North Crest Specialty Care, Waterloo, Iowa.

Lavonne was born on September 7, 1942, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Ewald and Eyla (Geffert) Kueker. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1960. Following high school, she became employed at Lutheran Mutual, Waverly. On June 30, 1963, she was united in marriage to Delbert Oltrogge at St. Paul’s Lutheran, Artesian. She continued to work at Lutheran Mutual until 1971 at which time she became actively involved with Delbert on the family farm. In 1978 she became the church secretary at Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. She was the secretary for 43 years, retiring in 2021.

She enjoyed cooking and baking and especially loved spending time with family and friends. She loved attending many of the grandchildren’s activities.

Lavonne is survived by her husband Delbert of Readlyn, Iowa; two daughters, Lori (Nick) Wiley of Denver, Iowa; Janette (Derek) Young of Wallingford, Iowa and a son, Brian (Erin) Oltrogge of Readlyn, Iowa; six grandchildren, Kayla Wiley, Jennifer Wiley, Dylan Young, Dalton Young, Donovan Young and Brenden Oltrogge; a brother Eldon (Jan) Kueker of Waverly; and brothers-in-law, Veryl Buchholz of Tripoli, Gene Hyman and Philip Oltrogge (Sherry Gable) both of Waterloo; sisters-in-law, Susan (Gaylen) Rundle, Oelwein and Jane (John) Cocuzzi, San Angelo, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Donald (Barbara) Kueker, a sister Marlene Buchholz and two brothers in infancy. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sisters-in-law, Daphine (Donald) Lundt, Ilene Blume, Doris Hyman, Iris (Jack) Wilhelm and Karen Oltrogge.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn on Wednesday, April 5 from 3-7 PM and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Unity Point Hospice or Readlyn EMS building fund. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family.