TRIPOLI — Lavonne Moeller, 89, of Tripoli, died suddenly Thursday, Nov. 1, at her home.
She was born Oct. 13, 1929, in Bremer County, near Readlyn, daughter of Louise (Pipho) and Herbert Judisch. On Nov. 17, 1948, she married Lloyd W. Moeller at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek. He died May 31, 2010.
She graduated from Oran High School. Lavonne worked beside her husband on the farm. They farmed first near Fairbank and then near Tripoli, retiring in 2006.
Survived by: two daughters, Diane (Gary) Reinhardt and Dawn (Steve) Darrah, both of Waverly; four grandchildren, Todd (Michele) Reinhardt, Traci (Corey) Hicks, Ryan Kuhrt and Morgan Kuhrt; three stepgrandchildren, Kiersten (Aaron) Foster, Lauren (Jarod) Peters and Steven J. Darrah; three great-grandchildren, Mason Hicks, Brady Hicks and Roman Reinhardt; six stepgreat-grandchildren, Katelin Darrah, Ryan Darrah, Jon Darrah, Shiloh Darrah, Winston Peters and Lennox Peters; a stepgreat-great-granddaughter, Hadley Darrah; a brother-in-law, Vernon Kirchhoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a son, Keith Lloyd in infancy; and two sisters, Arlene Brase and Verona Kirchhoff.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, with burial in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 4, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and one hour before services at the church on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
She and Lloyd were an inseparable “team” for more than 60 years. Family was a top priority – never missing a birthday celebration and spending hours at her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities. She enjoyed playing cards, going to countless dances in early years, and trips to casinos in later years.
