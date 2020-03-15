(1937-2020)
ALLISON — LaVonne Marie Edeker, 82, of Allison, died Wednesday, March 11, at Rehabilitation Center of Allison.
She was born Aug. 5, 1937, in rural Howard County, to Ole and Alice Johnson. She graduated from New Hampton High School in 1955. She completed two years at Bethany College in Mankato, Minn., and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) where she received her teaching degree. LaVonne taught for a couple years in Scarville, a few years in Greene, and 30 years at Allison-Bristow for a total of 36 years.
She married Roy H. Edeker on June 10, 1962, at Jerico Lutheran Church. LaVonne was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Vilmar in rural Greene. She participated in many programs at the Little Yellow Schoolhouse in Allison.
Survivors: two sons, Kevin (Rhonda) Edeker of Allison, and Steven (Jennifer) Edeke, of Tripoli; her grandchildren, Cheere and Monica Edeker, both of Allison, Jason Edeker of Greene, and Stefanie, Kimberley, Jeremy and Natalee Edeker, all of Tripoli; and a great-granddaughter, Emily Edeker of Allison.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Roy H. Edeker; two brothers, Cal Johnson and Paul Johnson; and a sister, Adis Covell.
Services: 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Vilmar in rural Greene, with private family burial in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery–Vilmar in rural Greene. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 15, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Allison.
