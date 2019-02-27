Try 1 month for 99¢
LaVonne L. Barkhoff

(1923-2019)

WAVERLY — LaVonne Louise Barkhoff, 95, of Waverly, died Monday, Feb. 25, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born March 11, 1923, in Farnhamville, daughter of Henry F. and Louise Anna (Naefke) Mosel. She married Archie A. Barkhoff on June 22, 1946, in Callender. He preceded her in death in February 2018.

LaVonne graduated from Lohrville Consolidated School in 1940, attended Iowa State Teachers School (UNI) for one year and then began her teaching career. She taught in both rural and community schools, spending her last 14 years at the Denver Community School District. She attended the University of Northern Iowa and attained her bachelor of arts degree in 1966. LaVonne was awarded the Outstanding Elementary Teacher Award in 1972.

Survived by: three daughters, Rise’ (Ken Hazlett) Barkhoff of Lake Forest, Ill., Rebecca Laas of Waverly and Gretchen (Steven) Bonebrake of Grimes; five grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; two sisters, Iona Lusmann of Farnhamville and Audrey Ressler of Lawrence, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Marshall in 2007; and two sisters, Doloris Ness and Lois Peterson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Bartels Good Shepherd Chapel, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 28, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, where the family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m., and for an hour before the service at the chapel Friday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson. com.

LaVonne was an avid gardener, earning her Master Gardener Certificate. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith.

