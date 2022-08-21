June 20, 1935-August 15, 2022

Lavonne Janet Pries, of Baton Rouge, LA; formerly of Waterloo, IA; formerly of Titonka, IA Passed away peacefully at age 87 with family at her side.

Lavonne was born on a farm near Titonka, IA. She graduated from Titonka High School then studied business at Wartburg College. Lavonne worked at Rath Packing and Chamberlain Manufacturing, both in Waterloo. She married Keith “KL” Pries on September 18, 1955. They were active members of Zion Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Lavonne dearly loved her family. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Terri) Pries and Karen (Glenn) Holt; grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah), Eric (Carley) and Adam Pries; Ben, Steven (Angela), and Brett Holt; great-grandchild, Aaron Holt; siblings, Marcella “Mike” Weaver, David (Lonnie) Boekelman, Diana (Jim) Kiewiet, Marilyn (Roger) Evans, and Joyce (Reg) Schutjer; godchildren, Kim and Carla; special nephew, Andrew; many Pries relatives. Lavonne is predeceased by her husband, Keith “KL” Pries.

The family is grateful to the care givers at Home Instead, both in Waterloo and Baton Rouge, and niece, Deb Lay for their compassionate care. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Lavonne’s memory may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702.