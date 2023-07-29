LaVonne Irene Vance was born August 25, 1931, at home on the farm near Aplington, IA, to Chauncey & Bena Frey. The family moved several times before finally settling just outside of Allison, IA. LaVonne had a close group of 4 girlfriends in high school that did a lot of things together. She graduated as Valedictorian of her Senior class at the age of 16. LaVonne was also an accomplished pianist, memorizing and performing classical songs such as Clair de Lune and Fur Elise for her Senior year solo recital.

Immediately following graduation, LaVonne started working for the Shepard & Shepard Law Office in Allison where she was a legal secretary and tax preparer. She worked there until she married Kenny Vance in May of 1951 in Biloxi, MS where he was stationed. Their daughter, Susan, was born later that year. In the winter of 1951, they were transferred to the Truax Airbase in Madison, WI, but LaVonne moved back to Allison and went back to work at the law office. When Kenny was honorably discharged from the service in 1955, the family moved to Clarksville, IA while he attended college. In 1959, they moved to Chester, IA where LaVonne worked as a secretary part time at the school where Kenny taught. She was also a pianist for the local Methodist Church, accompanying soloists there and providing piano lessons. LaVonne was a leader for the 4H club their daughter belonged to as well.

When they moved to New Hartford in 1965, LaVonne worked at UNI in the Registrar’s Office and then returned to Shepard’s Law Office, but this time, in the abstracting company. In 1972 when they moved to Preston, IA, LaVonne worked in the local insurance office and in 1975, Kenny & LaVonne returned to Clarksville where they lived the rest of their lives. During this time, LaVonne worked at John Deere Waterloo Works for 5 years in an engineering department as the head secretary. In the mid – 80’s, she was laid off and Shepard’s requested she come back to manage the abstracting company. She gladly did and remained there until 2003 when she retired. LaVonne was active in her church. She loved her flower garden, her strawberry beds, and in her 80’s, she discovered a new love for feral cats. She had a “herd”, as Kenny called it, of 12. All neutered and all fed daily with 1 even living in the house. LaVonne loved her family. For 10 summers she took care of her granddaughter, Danielle, taking her to the abstract company with her, baking muffins and cookies, and taking at least 1 day trip weekly around the state of Iowa. Over the years, LaVonne & Kenny spent time fishing in Minnesota. They also went south to Texas to fish for a couple of weeks during the winter.

LaVonne continued to play the piano throughout her lifetime with Kenny singing by her side. Christmas time was always fun because her family sang carols while she played the piano.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, LaVonne passed away at the Waverly Health Center in Hospice care, in Waverly, Iowa. LaVonne is preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; both parents; and her brother, Eugene. She is survived by her daughter, Susan; granddaughter, Danielle; great-grandson, Dominic; 3 sisters, Judy Lindaman, Linda Bayliss, and Sally Leuthold; and other extended family.

One of Lavonne’s favorite things to say when speaking about someone she knew was “she is one of the nicest ladies you’ll ever meet!” Her close family would just roll our eyes, laugh & smile, and say “so are you.”

Visitation will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Clarksville Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.