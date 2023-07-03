October 16, 1930-July 1, 2023

WATERLOO-LaVonne I. Bryant Northey, 92 of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Bickford Cottages, Cedar Falls. She was born October 16, 1930, in Iowa Falls, daughter of Leo “Bud” L. and Nellie Brown Bryant. She graduated from West High School in 1948 and attended Iowa State Teachers College.

She married Edward N. Northey Jr. in 1949. Together, they had four children and later divorced.

LaVonne retired from Perpetual Savings and Loan after 20 years as Vice President/Personnel Manager. She then became Northeast Iowa Library Office Manager from which she also retired.

She was a member of the of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. LaVonne loved her family. She was an avid Hawkeye fan and loved to travel all over the world. She was a volunteer for Covenant Medical Center and Meals on Wheels.

LaVonne is survived by her children; Jeff (Brenda) Northey of Waterloo; Janell Northey of Waterloo: Jerry (Sue) Northey of Waterloo and James (Karala) Northey of Hilo, Hawaii. Ten grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law, Jan Bryant of Romeo, MI. Special Nephew, Craig Bryant.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Northey; brother Dean Bryant and sister in infancy.

Funeral Services will be 10:30am Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00pm Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Locke on 4th St. (1519 W. 4th St)

Memorials will be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralservices.com