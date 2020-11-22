LaVonne “Bonnie” Wallace

She was born September 19, 1928 in Waterloo, the daughter of Ellsworth and Esther (Campagna) Nemmers. On December 22, 1945 Bonnie was united in marriage to Donald Wallace in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2006. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Bonnie worked in the kitchen at Coles Café and Mr G’s Pub; in the snack bar at Wal-Mart in Waverly; and in the office at Mark Gill Buick, retiring from there in 1991. She enjoyed spending time with family members, fishing and traveling with her husband.