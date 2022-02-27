July 1, 1933-February 24, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–LaVonne Bernice Neese, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Western Home Communities-Thuesen Cottage.

She was born July 1, 1933, in Webster City, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Bernice Ortman McConnell. She graduated from Webster City High School, then completed the LPN program at Hawkeye Tech. On March 13, 1954, she married Donald Neese in Webster City, IA. She worked as a nurse at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls for 25 years before retiring.

LaVonne is survived by her daughter, Susan (Shawn) McDermott of Cedar Falls; two sons, Paul (Tina) Neese of Cedar Lake, IN, and Thomas Neese of Plymouth, MN; one brother, Bruce (Phyllis) McConnell; five grandchildren, Kristen (Sean) Leto, Matt Neese, Andy (Jessica) McDermott, Taylor Neese, and Rachel Neese; five great-grandchildren, Charles Leto, Vera Leto, Cameron Karimi, Tanner Neese, and Nash McDermott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Merlyn and Ron McConnell.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.