September 17, 1935-January 16, 2022

WATERLOO-LaVona M. “Hannie” Hansen, 86 of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Cedar Falls. She was born September 17, 1935 in Frederika, daughter of Clyde and Cleora (Slick) Jordan. She graduated from Frederika High School in 1953.

She married Charlie D. Hansen on October 13, 1951 in New Hampton, he preceded her in death on May 1, 2008. LaVona worked as an ICU Technician at Allen Hospital for 41 years until retiring in 2007. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.

Survivors include: 2 daughters, Ramona (Glenn) Adamson of Cedar Falls, and Roxanne Bellinger of Waterloo; son, Gary Hansen of Frederika; 2 sisters, Joyce Pitz of Frederika, and Sandy Tuitger of Waverly; 3 brothers, Leslie (Irene) Jordan of Nashua, Terry (Lois) Jordan of Sumner, and Roger Jordan of Nashua; 8 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charlie; daughter Rhonda Robinson; brother, Jim Jordan and wife Della; son-in-law, Rick Bellinger; great-grandson, Blayne Kurth; and two brothers-in-law, Pete Tuitger, and Jerry Pitz.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Locke at Garden View Chapel in Waterloo. A time of remembrance will be 5:00 PM, Wednesday at the Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 10:30 AM Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Alcock Cemetery in Frederika.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

