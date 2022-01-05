March 13, 1933-January 2, 2022

WAVERLY-Lavon Rosa McEnany, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away early Sunday morning, January 2, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Lavon was born on March 13, 1933, near Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Rosa (Tiedt) and George Edward Leerhoff. She attended school and graduated from Clarksville High School in 1951, and then attended Gates Business College, graduating in 1951. On December 30, 1955, Lavon was united in marriage to Loren Patrick McEnany at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. To this union, three children were born, Loretta, Mark and Anita.

Lavon was an active and dedicated member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly and the American Legion Auxiliary. Over the years, she and Loren loved spending time together, camping, fishing, boating and bike riding. They also loved traveling and were dedicated CUBS fans, attending several games. They played cribbage and regularly attended activities at the Waverly Senior Center. After 61 years of marriage, Loren passed away in April of 2016. Lavon continued to be involved in her social groups that included her Neighborhood Group, Bantam Girls Group, Bible Study Group, and Wartburg Group.

Lavon is survived by her daughter, Anita (Doug Zelle) Wiebke of Cedar Falls; 4 grandchildren, David and Chad Boswell, Jill Rowland and Matthew Wiebke; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Vernon Leerhoff of Madrid; 2 sisters, Shirley (Virgil) Buhr of Denver, and Diane (David) Loehr of Phoenix, AZ; one sister-in-law, Virginia McEnany of Waverly; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by Loren; son Mark; daughter Loretta Boswell; son-in-law, Dean Wiebke; and sister, Florene Christensen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Shriners Hospital for Children, the Wounded Warrior Project, or Lavon’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187