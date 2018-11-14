IOWA FALLS — Lavon Rastetter, age 96, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 18th at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Buckeye St. Paul’s Lutheran Ladies Aid.
LaVon Arlene was born October 24, 1922, in rural Dows to Carl and Alma (Olson) Weber. She graduated in 1940 from Dows High School and then from Hamilton Business College in Mason City. She worked for Webster City Production and Credit, REC and Purina. She married Harley Rastetter on June 5, 1948 and lived on their farm for over 48 years. She was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Buckeye and helped with the Lutheran Ladies Aide Association. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included quilt making and cooking. Her cinnamon rolls, chocolate cookies, apple and rhubarb pies and crunches were some of her specialties.
LaVon is survived by her children Mark (Donna) Rastetter of Waterloo, Thor (Julie) Rastetter of Guttenberg, Bruce Rastetter of Hubbard, Julia (Tim) Smith of Hudson and Brent Rastetter of Ames; her grandchildren Lisa Rastetter, Michael Rastetter, Kim (Josh) Nelson, Logan (Brad) Nelson, Kelsey Rastetter, Colten Rastetter, Sara (Kyle) Conway, David Smith, Karli Rastetter, Zachariah Rastetter and Isabella Rastetter; her great-grandchildren Conner Eisentrager, Eiley Nelson, Payne Nelson, Carter Nelson and Quinn Nelson; her great-great-granddaughter Harlie Eisentrager and her sister Marie (Marvin) Meyer of Iowa Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters DeElda, Bernice, Elaine and two brothers, Seth and Earl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.