Lavon Elda Yungtum

August 10, 1926-January 22, 2023

SUMNER-Lavon E. Yungtum, 96, of Sumner, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—6:00 PM, Thursday, January 26th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made in Lavon’s name to SEMS or Community Memorial Hospital, both in Sumner. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Lavon’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Lavon Elda, daughter of Fred and Elda (Wilharm) Stahlhut was born August 10, 1926, at the family’s home, rural Bremer County. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Lavon received her education in the Sumner Schools, graduating from Sumner High School in 1944. On November 26, 1944, she was united in marriage with Arlin Schultz in Hutchinson, Kansas. To this union four children were born, Sandra, Randy, Mitchell, and Julianne. Lavon worked for the Sumner Community School District as a bus driver for over thirty years. Arlin died in 1975, and in 1978, she was married to Lyle Yungtum at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. She was a long time faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, where she was involved in the Quilting Group and assisted on the funeral lunch committee, was a member of the Eastern Star and the Sumner Women’s Group. Lavon enjoyed fishing, the family’s annual trip to Eagle Lake, Minnesota, sewing, golfing, traveling all over the world, and rode Ragbrai a couple years.

Lavon is survived by her children, Sandra (Mike) Wilson of Sumner, Randy (Deb) Schultz of Sumner, Mitchell (Brenda) Schultz of Monroe, Connecticut, and Julie (Burk) Miehe of Buckingham; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Tyler) Conkling of Des Moines, Mitchell (Jennifer) Wilson of Kelliher, Minnesota, Meghan (Steve) Lanzola of Alexandria, Virginia, Amanda (Tom) Zygmant of Easton, Connecticut, Abigail (Ben Liptscher) Schultz of Hartsdale, New York, Blake (Steffi) Miehe of Waterloo, Elizabeth (Ethan) Connolly of Cedar Falls, Mark (Jen) McCullough of El Segundo, California, and Angie (Doug) Dickey of Orange, California; sixteen great-grandchildren, Lorali and Kai Conkling, Owen and Arlin Wilson, Ella and Charlotte Lanzola, Tucker and Lucy Zygmant, Riley Miehe, Burkley, Lane, and Nash Connolly, Nash and Isla McCullough , and Parker and Olivia Dickey; step-children, Linda Sparks of Sumner, Tom (Sally) Yungtum of Sumner, and Kayse (Jerry) Delagardelle of Hawkeye; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Arlin, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Yungtum in 1999; step-son, Daniel Yungtum; and siblings, Duane Stahlhut, Roland Stahlhut and Elaine Reimler.