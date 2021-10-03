CEDAR FALLS-LaVina C. Fuller, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, September 27th at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born on February 19, 1937, in Sheridan, Wyoming, daughter of John and Ruth (Carroll) Driskill. She graduated from Sheridan High School. She received her teaching certificate from Hastings College and received her BA in Education from Morningside College. She married Maurice “Mort” Fuller on August 25, 1958, in Sheridan, Wyoming and he died May 8, 2015. Mort and LaVina taught in many Midwest school districts including Hastings, NE, Carson, Mapleton and Sloan, Iowa eventually moving back to Sheridan to raise their family. She retired in 1994. Together, they loved to travel and spend time with family. In 2009, they moved back to Iowa to be closer to all family. She loved being a member of Prairie Lakes Church. LaVina is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Karyn) Fuller of Franklin, TN, Doug (Sandi) Fuller of Overland Park, KS, and John (Kay) Fuller of Cedar Falls, IA; her 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Faye (Doug) O’Neal; brother-in-law, Richard (Bev) Fuller; sisters-in-law, Sandra Rea, Karen Mellott, Verona Fuller and Judy (Bob) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mort, brothers-in law, Everett Fuller and Bruce Fuller, and one sister-in-law, Barb Fuller. Memorial Service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Prairie Lakes Church, with inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 11:30 AM until service Wednesday at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be sent to Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, IA and Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo, IA. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-233-6138. For more information: www.lockefuneralhome.com