February 17, 1941-November 13, 2022

ELGIN-Laverne “Vern” Telmer Walvatne, 81 of Elgin, Iowa died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union. He was born February 17, 1941 to Palmer and Merna (Jermeland) Walvatne in West Union.

On April 4, 1964, Vern was united in marriage with Deanna Dumer in Cedar Falls. Vern worked at Altsadt and Langlas- Kleen Maid Bread Company in Waterloo, Iowa for many years.

Surviving Vern are his wife, Deanna Walvatne of Elgin; his children Jane (Barry) Armstrong of Waterloo, Neil (Colleen L.) Walvatne of Waterloo, Kent (Barb) Walvatne of Waterloo and Richard (Colleen A.) Walvatne of Waverly; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Killian of Independence, Missouri and Judy Sigafoos of West Union.

Vern was preceded in death by parents, Palmer and Merna Walvatne; and three brothers, Norris, Kenneth and Stanley Walvatne.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Elgin. There will also be a one hour visitation before mass at the church on Friday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clermont.

Memorials in honor of Vern may be directed to Elgin Historical Society or Archdiocese One special appeal.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elgin.