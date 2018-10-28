(1932-2018)
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Laverne Marie Peters, 86, formerly of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Oct. 25, at Thorne Crest Retirement Community in Albert Lea, Minn.
She born April 5, 1932, in Parkersburg, daughter of Benny and Hattie (Vietor) Fleshner. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1951. On May 26, 1952, Laverne married Edwin John Peters in Parkersburg. She started out as a nurse's assistant at Cedar Falls Lutheran Nursing home for three years. Edwin and Laverne then moved to Albert Lea, where she continued her career at Cornick Nursing Home, Evans Board and Care, and owned Golden Age Board and Care until retirement.
Laverne was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Albert Lea Senior Center, American Legion Auxiliary, Eagles Club, Modern Woodmen of America, and the Albert Lea Senior Center. She belonged to First Baptist Church, Central Freeborn Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea.
Survivors: a son, Curtis (Jenny) Peters; grandchildren, Lauren Peters and Blake Peters; a brother, Larry (Vi) Fleshner; a sister, Lois Rieger; and two brothers-in-law, Ivan (Becky) Peters and Ronald (Sharon) Peters.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sons, Ervin John Peters and Mervin Edwin Peters; parents-in-law, John and Elizabeth Peters; a brother, Lee (June) Fleshner; a sister, Donna Hanson; six brothers-in-law, Herbert Peters, Jim (Marian) Bundy, LaVerne Peters, Duane Peters, Donald Peters and Pete (Darla) Peterson; and four sisters-in-law, Lorraine Peters, Marlys Peterson, Janis Huebner and Lois Muller.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 E. Main, Albert Lea, Minn., followed by burial at 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Bonnerup Funeral Service, and for an hour prior to services.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com
She treasured time spent with family and many phone calls with her grandchildren. Her kind heart will be dearly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.