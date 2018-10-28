Try 1 month for 99¢
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Laverne Marie Peters, 86, formerly of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Oct. 25, at Thorne Crest Retirement Community in Albert Lea, Minn.

She born April 5, 1932, in Parkersburg, daughter of Benny and Hattie (Vietor) Fleshner. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1951. On May 26, 1952, Laverne married Edwin John Peters in Parkersburg. She started out as a nurse's assistant at Cedar Falls Lutheran Nursing home for three years. Edwin and Laverne then moved to Albert Lea, where she continued her career at Cornick Nursing Home, Evans Board and Care, and owned Golden Age Board and Care until retirement.

Laverne was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Albert Lea Senior Center, American Legion Auxiliary, Eagles Club, Modern Woodmen of America, and the Albert Lea Senior Center. She belonged to First Baptist Church, Central Freeborn Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea.

Survivors: a son, Curtis (Jenny) Peters; grandchildren, Lauren Peters and Blake Peters; a brother, Larry (Vi) Fleshner; a sister, Lois Rieger; and two brothers-in-law, Ivan (Becky) Peters and Ronald (Sharon) Peters.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sons, Ervin John Peters and Mervin Edwin Peters; parents-in-law, John and Elizabeth Peters; a brother, Lee (June) Fleshner; a sister, Donna Hanson; six brothers-in-law, Herbert Peters, Jim (Marian) Bundy, LaVerne Peters, Duane Peters, Donald Peters and Pete (Darla) Peterson; and four sisters-in-law, Lorraine Peters, Marlys Peterson, Janis Huebner and Lois Muller.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 E. Main, Albert Lea, Minn., followed by burial at 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Bonnerup Funeral Service, and for an hour prior to services.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com

She treasured time spent with family and many phone calls with her grandchildren. Her kind heart will be dearly missed.

