LaVerne Lobeck

TRIPOLI — LaVerne William Lobeck, 78, of Tripoli, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.
He was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Tripoli, son of Carl and Lie Sette (Schultz) Lobeck. On Aug. 30, 1964, he married Pauline Kuker at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian.
LaVerne graduated from Tripoli High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-63. He was employed with Bantam Cranes from 1966 until his retirement in 2005. He also farmed on his own and then alongside his son later in life.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Deann (James) Daly of Bankston; a son, Jason (Michelle) Lobeck of Tripoli; four grandchildren, Brianna and Natalie Lobeck and James Jr. and Madison Daly; three sisters, Karla Knight, Karen Lobeck and Jacklyn Lobeck; and sisters-in-law, Karen Kuker and Marlene Kuker.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and brothers-in-law, Grover Knight, Laverne Kuker and Lloyd Kuker.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, , at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
LaVerne was known to tell jokes and offer one liners to everyone he came across. That sense of humor helped him through two decades of medical diagnoses and treatment. Whether it was running for tractor parts or visiting Norby’s for supplies, LaVerne was always on the go. He cherished time spent with family, especially the grandchildren.
