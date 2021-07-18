Laverne Lee “Sid” Sidler peacefully passed away July 9 in the loving care of Cedar Valley Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Dorothy Sidler, siblings, Laura May, Don, Sally, Jim, and Ed, and his granddaughter, Carolina. He is survived by his faithful loving wife of 62 years, Glenda (Wackerbarth) Sidler, who stood by his side always … a fierce protector and caregiver to the end. They were married in Brookings, SD. He is also survived by three daughters who thoroughly adored him, Rebecca (Dennis), Angela (Butch), & Cheryl (Jay) and his beloved grandson, Jacob.

Sid graduated with a BS in mechanical engineering from South Dakota State University in 1960. He worked for Chamberlain Mfg for 35 years and Engineered Products for five years. Sid was a gifted artist in any medium he chose but especially enjoyed wood carving, winning multiple blue ribbons. There was nothing he couldn't fix and he loved to find ways to improve everything around him. He also loved cruising on the Mississippi river on his own boat for several years and on river boats like the Delta Queen.