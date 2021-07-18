Laverne Lee “Sid” Sidler peacefully passed away July 9 in the loving care of Cedar Valley Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Dorothy Sidler, siblings, Laura May, Don, Sally, Jim, and Ed, and his granddaughter, Carolina. He is survived by his faithful loving wife of 62 years, Glenda (Wackerbarth) Sidler, who stood by his side always … a fierce protector and caregiver to the end. They were married in Brookings, SD. He is also survived by three daughters who thoroughly adored him, Rebecca (Dennis), Angela (Butch), & Cheryl (Jay) and his beloved grandson, Jacob.
Sid graduated with a BS in mechanical engineering from South Dakota State University in 1960. He worked for Chamberlain Mfg for 35 years and Engineered Products for five years. Sid was a gifted artist in any medium he chose but especially enjoyed wood carving, winning multiple blue ribbons. There was nothing he couldn't fix and he loved to find ways to improve everything around him. He also loved cruising on the Mississippi river on his own boat for several years and on river boats like the Delta Queen.
Although Sid was gifted and intelligent, the best part about him was his character. He was a loyal, loving, faithful man who always put God and his family first. Even in the end, one thing he knew is that he loved his wife and loved his children and grandchildren. He faced all challenges in life with humor, wit, strength, and a great attitude. He had natural charisma, a winning smile, and a twinkle in his eye that made everyone love him. We will miss him forever.
The memorial service will be family only at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.