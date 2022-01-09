LaVerne K. Carlson

September 6, 1932-January 6, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-LaVerne K. Carlson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, January 6 at UnityPoint Heath Allen Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1932 in Watkins, son of Kermit and Gladys Klein Carlson. He married Delores Prochaska on October 30, 1954 and they later divorced. He married Darlene Lynch July 3, 1970 in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2008.

He honorably served our country in the Army during the Korean War. LaVerne was employed with John Deere, working in the foundry, retiring in 1991.

Survived by: two sons, Paul (Caryn) Carlson of Holly Springs, N.C., and Tim (Cindy) Carlson of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Mari Snyder of Cedar Falls; a step-son, Steve (Elaine) Shelton of Waterloo; a step-daughter, Julie (Ed) Hartman of Montezuma; numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step great grandchildren; his brother, Gile Carlson of Dunkerton; a sister, Janice Williams of Parkersburg; his brother-in-law, Pat (Barb) Lynch of Waterloo; his sister-in-law, Doris Carlson of Cedar Falls; his special friend, Shirley Kelling of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents and his brother, Robert Carlson.

Services: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation one hour prior to services Thursday. Mask will be required for those attending the visitation and service.

Memorials: American Cancer Society or National Kidney Foundation Iowa-Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com