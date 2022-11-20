September 8, 1930-November 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-LaVerne J. Fischels, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born September 8, 1930, the son of Peter J. and Rosella (Huberty) Fischels. On December 27, 1989, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Campbell in Strawberry Point, IA. LaVerne was an entrepreneur/business owner.

Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; daughter, Tamara J. Fischels of Evansdale, two sons, Scott and Kurt (Paula) Fischels, both of Cedar Falls; step son, Chad (Carrie) Heinzerling of Waterloo; step daughter, Vanessa (Stephen) Maxwell of Plano, TX; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Marge Meinert of Gilbertville, Betty Becker of Jesup, and Rosie (Tom) Beck of Eagle Center; and two brothers, Gene (Gloria) of LaPorte City and Junior (Nancy) of Gilbertville. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, where there will be a 7 p.m. Scripture Service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. To view the funeral mass via the parish website, please click this link: https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/bleas-live. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.