LaVerne Gibbs

(1930-2018)

NASHUA -- LaVerne M. Gibbs, 87, of Nashua,  died Sunday, Aug.  12,  at Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City.

He was born Dec.  18, 1930, in Dundee,   son of Henry and Ida (Lewis) Gibbs. He married Joan Hawker, on June 11, 1953, in Las Vegas. She preceded him in death in 2016.

He attended Dundee High School until the 10th grade,  when he joined the U.S.  Navy. He was stationed in San Diego for two year, then transferred into the U.S.  Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict.    He and his wife  lived  in Alpha, Waucoma  and Lawler before moving to Nashua.   LaVerne began working for Oliver in Charles City in 1962 and retired from then-named White Farm in 1993.

Survived by: two sons, Terry (Connie) Gibbs of Tyler, Texas, and Doug (Terri) Gibbs of Nashua; a  daughter, Lori (Dave) Green of Shell Rock;  nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife;  two daughters, Cathy Shepard and Jan Biekert; and a brother, Burl Gibbs.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16,   at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial at  Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua.  Military honors will be conducted by the Nashua V.F.W. Ralph W. Nicholson  Post 6792.  Visitation  4 to  7 p.m. today, Aug. 15,  at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home - Olson Chapel in Nashua and for an hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Condolences  may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

LaVerne and Joan had many adventures together and made countless memories in the process. In 1969 the couple settled down in Nashua. One of their  favorite things to do was travel to Texas for the winter together. They spent 18 winters in Texas together making lifelong friendships and memories.

