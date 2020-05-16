LaVerne D. Greenfield
(1931-2020)

SUMNER — LaVerne D. Greenfield, 88, of Sumner, died May 14 at home.

He was born Dec. 28, 1931, in Ackley, son of Daniel and Edna Juel Greenfield. He graduated in 1949 from Ackley High School and graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in1953, where he played basketball and held three scoring records. He married Joan Elizabeth Torney in 1952; she died in 1953. He married Carol Ruth Rembold in 1958.

He taught school in Lime Springs from 1953-1957, at Central City from 1957-1960 and at Sumner from 1960-1992. He was a board member of the Northeast Iowa Education Union, the ISEA, a resolutions committee member of the NEA, state NEA director, and past president of Bremer County Schoolmasters. He was formerly on the Sumner City Council, interim mayor, on the library board and a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

Survivors: his wife, Carol; three sons Mike (Sherry) Greenfield of Longmont, Colo., Dan (Carolyn) Greenfield of Scotch Grove, and Brett (Robin) Greenfield of Sumner;a daughter, Sue Oldani of Waterloo; a son-in-law, Brad Barlow; 10 grandchildren, Gabrielle Greenfield, Trevor (Molly) Greenfield, Jared Greenfield, Jessica (Paul) Foster, Tiffany (Collin) Walton, Matthew (Holly) Klein, Sarah (Justin) Ward, Jenna Oldani, Joey (Caroline) Barlow, Jeffrey (Cassie) Barlow; and seven great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Walton, Patrick Klein, Amelia and Lucas Ward, Nora and Claire Barlow, and Jaxson Barlow.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Stanley; and a sister-in-law, Betty Greenfield; a daughter, Laura Barlow; twin sons, Mark and Dean; a full-term stillborn daughter; and two sons-in-law, Patrick Klein and Steve Oldani.

Services: A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, beekeeping, auctions and e-bay.

