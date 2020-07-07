LaVerne D. Greenfield
LaVerne D. Greenfield

LaVerne Greenfield

LaVerne Greenfield

SUMNER – A Celebration of Life for LaVerne D. Greenfield, 88, of Sumner, who died May 14, will be July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner. Visitation will be July 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner. Masks are not required, but due to the COVID-19, feel free to wear one.

To plant a tree in memory of LaVerne Greenfield as a living tribute

