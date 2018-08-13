(1920-2018)
ACKLEY — LaVerne Bonewitz, 98, of Ackley, died Thursday, Aug. 9, at her home.
LaVerne was born June 28, 1920, in Randolph, Neb., daughter of Elizabeth Neiers Hosch and Michael Hosch. On Aug. 31, 1943, she married Joseph William Bonewitz in Randolph. The couple made their home on the family farm in Ackley.
Survived by: 10 children, Gary Bonewitz of Ackley, Connie (Keith) Galpin of Ackley, Jean (Ken) Boss of Waterloo, Mary Struthoff of Bulverde, Texas, Mike (Beverly) Bonewitz of Ackley, Steve (Jodie) Bonewitz of Ackley, Joan Bonewitz of Ackley, David (Jean) Bonewitz of Ackley, Sue (Brent) Harrenstein of Ackley and Bob (Ann) Bonewitz of Polk City; 32 grandchildren; 36.3 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband, her parents and her brothers and sisters.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. A rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
LaVerne greatly enjoyed being on the farm. She loved her gardens, giving rides to the grandchildren on her golf cart, making all holidays special for her family and having coffee or tea with friends. She liked baking and was known for her cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.