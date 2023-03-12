January 26, 1931-March 9, 2023

WATERLOO-LaVerna O. Rizner, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 9 at her home.

She was born January 26, 1931 in St. Paul, Minn., daughter of Ole John and Lydia Geneva Peterson Sortedahl. She married Harold G. Rizner May 28, 1948 in Moose Lake, Minn. He died March 3, 2002.

LaVerna was employed with the Waterloo School System for 29 years as a secretary, retiring in 1992. She was a devout Lutheran who served her Lord by playing the church organ for 25 years. She is the last Charter Member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

LaVerna enjoyed golfing, crocheting and playing Bridge. She always looked forward to traveling to Apache Junction, Ariz. where she wintered for over 25 years.

Survivors include three sons, Gary (Julie) of Grundy Center, Craig (Jill) of Elk Run Heights and Keith (Kim) of Peyton, Colo.; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Harvey of Grundy Center.

Preceded in death by two brothers, Harlan Sortedahl and Kenneth Sortedahl.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

