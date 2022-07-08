September 12, 1931-July 5, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-LaVern Jack Schurman, 90, Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the University Of Iowa Hospital. He was born September 12, 1931 in Eleanor, Iowa to the late Jell “Jack” and Louise (Johnson) Schurman. LaVern faithfully served in the US Army in the Korean War. On June 8, 1958, he was married to Yvonne Tiemens in Greene, Iowa. LaVern worked for John Deere before retiring in 1994. He and Yvonne owned and operated Schurman’s Lawn & Garden Care together until retiring together in 2017.

LaVern was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years; parents; a baby daughter, Yvette Kay; and brothers-in-law, Danny Payne and Larry Daniels. He is survived by his daughter, Kay (Bill) Kingsley of Waverly; son Michael (Kelly) Schurman of Elbert, CO; grandchildren: Serenity (Jason) Wallerstead, Garrett (Michelle) Schurman, Colton (Nikki) Kingsley and Reba Kingsley; great-grandchildren: Zoe Wallerstead, Jel Wallerstead, Stella Kingsley and Miles Kingsley; siblings, Duane (Sherry) Schurman of Janesville, Dennis (Cathie) Schurman of Waterloo, Donna Payne of New Hartford, Janice (Steve) Fisher of Fairbank and Linda Daniels of Dike and a sister-in-law, Michelle Tiemens of Manchester.

LaVern’s Funeral will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, July 11 at St. John Lutheran Church with visitation the afternoon prior from 2:00-4:00 PM at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both of Cedar Falls resuming at 1:00 PM at the church on Monday. Burial will follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens with military rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Upper Iowa Shotgun Sports Team or to St. John Lutheran Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

LaVern dearly loved his family and cherished dancing with his beautiful wife for many years. He enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, camping and traveling the back roads of the US.