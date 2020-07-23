LaVern H. Wachal

LaVern Harold Wachal of rural Fairbank passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Unity Point Allen Hospital at the age of 96. He was born December 25, 1923 in rural Walker, Iowa, the son of George and May (Helbig) Wachal. LaVern grew up in rural Walker where he attended and graduated from High School. After school he served his country in the United States Army during World War II. LaVern was stationed in Berlin, Germany and was involved in the Invasion of Normandy. While he was in Germany he met his future wife, Helga Zoerner. They were married July 3, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. LaVern and Helga made their home in rural Fairbank where they raised their family and farmed the land. He was a lifetime farmer. He retired from the physical part of being a farmer a few years ago but was still very involved with the mental part of the business right up until his last days. LaVern was an avid reader even using a Kindle in his later years, he also enjoyed putting together puzzles as well as solving crossword puzzles; he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his children; Jean (Jim) Turner of Lexington, Kentucky, Sue (Terry) Scarbrough of Hudson, Steve (Linda) Wachal of Dunkerton and Robin Wachal of Cedar Falls as well as 13 Grandchildren, 17 Great- grandchildren and one Great-Great grandchild as well as a sister; Berniece Bellach. LaVern was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helga, one daughter, Debra Wachal, three brothers; Erwin Wachal, Marvin Wachal and Norman Wachal.