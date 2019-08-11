(1924-2019)
WATERLOO —- LaVern A. Schaack, 94, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Mankato, Minn., son of Theodore and Cecelia Weymouth Schaack. He married Frances “Anna Belle” Stevens on Jan. 14, 1948, in Black Hawk County; she died June 13, 2011.
LaVern worked as an assembler at John Deere for 36 years. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and later served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of United Auto Workers Local 838 and a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Survivors: his son, Lee Rasmussen and his family of Denver‚ Colo.; two grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Terry (Diana) Schaack of Ormand Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Frances (Howard) Broderson of Hampton, and Marlyne Steimel of Waterloo; an honorary daughter, Senija Sisic and her family; honorary grandchildren, Alma Sisic and Sandra Smith; and honorary granddaughter, Madison “Mandy” Spears, all of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a sister, Lorraine Murphy; a brother, David Schaack; and two brother-in-laws, Bill Murphy and Raymond Steimel.
Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Locke Funeral Home with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls, with military rites provided by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard.
Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
He and Frances enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Okoboji.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.