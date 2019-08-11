{{featured_button_text}}
LaVern Schaack

(1924-2019)

WATERLOO —- LaVern A. Schaack, 94, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Mankato, Minn., son of Theodore and Cecelia Weymouth Schaack. He married Frances “Anna Belle” Stevens on Jan. 14, 1948, in Black Hawk County; she died June 13, 2011.

LaVern worked as an assembler at John Deere for 36 years. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and later served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of United Auto Workers Local 838 and a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Survivors: his son, Lee Rasmussen and his family of Denver‚ Colo.; two grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Terry (Diana) Schaack of Ormand Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Frances (Howard) Broderson of Hampton, and Marlyne Steimel of Waterloo; an honorary daughter, Senija Sisic and her family; honorary grandchildren, Alma Sisic and Sandra Smith; and honorary granddaughter, Madison “Mandy” Spears, all of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a sister, Lorraine Murphy; a brother, David Schaack; and two brother-in-laws, Bill Murphy and Raymond Steimel.

Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Locke Funeral Home with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls, with military rites provided by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard.

Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice.

Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

He and Frances enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Okoboji.

