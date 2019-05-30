{{featured_button_text}}
LaVera L. Schneider

(1920-2019)

WAVERLY — LaVera Lillian Schneider, 98, of Waverly, died Feb. 14 at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.

She was born May 30, 1920, in rural Waverly, daughter of Carl and Emma (Niemann) Kuethe. On Sept. 1, 1940, she married Jacob G. Schneider at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

LaVera graduated from the Waverly High School in 1939. She owned and operated Waverly Monument Co. for 20 years, running it out of her home, and was involved in the initial start-up of Schneider Milling in Waverly.

Survived by: a daughter, Vicki Bark of Waverly; three sons, Gary (Barbara) Schneider and Keith (Sally) Schneider, both of Waverly, and Dennis (Barbara) Schneider of Benbrook, Texas; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Carey Bark; a brother, Raymond Kuethe; four sisters, Esther Arns, Ruth Podlewski, Lenora Lynes and Luella Collins; grandchildren, Sherry DeHoet and Rick Schneider; and a great-grandson, Adam Schneider.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with burial of her cremains in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

LaVera L. Schneider
