February 8, 1934-February 22, 2022

WATERLOO-LaVera Evelyn Bergen, 88, of Waterloo, passed away on February 22, 2022 at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born on February 8, 1934 in Dayton Township; the daughter of Edward John (E.J.) and Louisa Marie (Frahm) Pavelec. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1952. On May 28, 1959 Vera married Russell Wayne Bergen. They were married till his passing on August 29, 1989.

Vera worked at Benefit Administrative Services of Iowa for 8 years, Chamberlain Manufacturing Company for 10 years where she helped make Patriot missiles during the Gulf War, and Rath Packing Company for 19 years. She was active in her church and enjoyed quilting. At the nursing home she enjoyed crafts, word search, adult coloring, Bingo (which she often won), and listening to music. Vera loved her family and was always the life of the party.

Vera is survived by her son; Brad (Rinda) Bergen of Hudson; 2 grandchildren, Cameron (Jill) Bergen of Milwaukee, WI and Callie Bergen of Des Moines; 1 great granddaughter, Olivia Bergen; sister-in-law, Verdeen Pavelec; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; 2 brothers, Edward Pavelec Jr. (Violet & Alice), and Reinhold (Bunny) Pavelec; 7 sisters, Mabel Pavelec in infancy, Louise (Emil) Spier, Rose (Kenneth) Kuhrt, Pearl (Kenneth) Heineman, Irene (Willard) Buhr, Phyllis (Bob) Maxfield, Evelyn (Dean) Davis; along with 1 niece and 2 nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories at 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a service to follow. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com