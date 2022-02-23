LaVera Evelyn Bergen

February 8, 1934-February 22, 2022

WATERLOO-LaVera Evelyn Bergen, 88, of Waterloo, passed away on February 22, 2022 at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born on February 8, 1934 in Dayton Township; the daughter of Edward John (E.J.) and Louisa Marie (Frohm) Pavelec. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1952. On May 28, 1959 LaVera married Russell Wayne Bergen. They were married till his passing on August 29, 1989.

LaVera worked at Benefit Administrative Services of Iowa for 8 years, Chamberlain Manufacturing Company for 10 years and Rath Packing Company for 19 years. She enjoyed word search, Bingo at the nursing home, which she won often, adult coloring, listening to music, and helped make Patriot missiles during the Gulf War.

LaVera is survived by her son; Brad (Rinda) Bergen of Hudson; 2 grandchildren, Cameron Allan (Jill Finkenbinder) Bergen of Milwaukee, WI and Callie Nicole Bergen of Des Moines;1 great granddaughter, Olivia Bergen; sister-in-law, Verdeen Pavelec; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; 2 brothers, Edward Pavelec Jr. (Violet Schultz & Alice Kashmeder), and Reinhold (Bunny) Pavelec; 7 sisters, Mabel Pavelec in infancy, Louise (Emil) Spier, Rose (Kenneth) Kuhrt, Pearl (Kenneth) Heineman, Irene (Willard) Buhr, Phyllis (Bob) Maxfield, Evelyn (Dean) Davis; along with 1 niece and 2 nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories at 9:00AM to 11:00 AM, with a service to follow. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery following the service. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com