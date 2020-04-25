(1959-2020)
WAVERLY -- Laurie M. Hunemiller, 60, of Waverly, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 16, 1959, in Muscatine, daughter of Carey and Grace (Kubickeck) Young. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1977. On July 14, 1979, Laurie married Doug Hunemiller at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Laurie worked at Mervin's as an accountant and at Terex Crane in Waverly until 1992. Laurie then became a stay-at-home wife and mom due to health issues.
Survivors: her husband; two children, Amanda (Scott) Hamerlinck of Cedar Rapids, and Mitch (Jess) Hunemiller of Shell Rock; four grandchildren, Hannah Ryan-Hamerlinck, Julian Hamerlinck, Abby Hunemiller, and Grant Hunemiller; her mother of Des Moines; a sister, Lisa (Denny) Bair of Des Moines; and a brother, Larry (Sonja) Young of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: her father; and a son in infancy, Adam Eugene Hunemiller.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will not have a public service at this time. Private visitation and funeral will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with burial at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.
Memorials: to the family, and can be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Attn: Laurie Hunemiller Service, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, IA 50677.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Laurie's greatest love in life was memories made with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed flowers and spending time with her puppies.
