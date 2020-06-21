× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1967-2020)

CLUTIER – Laurie Greiner (Dvorak), 53, of Clutier, died June 18, at home of cancer.

She was born Jan. 4, 1967, daughter of Albin and Violet Dvorak. Laurie graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School in 1985. She attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology. Laurie married Craig Greiner on July 22, 1995. Laurie worked for PHH Mortgage, FKA Ocwen Loan Servicing-GMAC Mortgage, for more than 30 years.

Survivors: her husband; sons, Blake, Zach, and Adam; her mother; three siblings, Wayne (Carol) Dvorak, Doug (Andrea) Dvorak, Randy Dvorak; a brother-in-law, Lonny Hennings and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: her father; a sister, Julie Hennings; and an aunt, Pauline.

Services: A visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 21, with a celebration at 7 p.m. at the Traer Memorial Building. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, followed by a burial at Oneida Cemetery in Clutier.

Laurie was devoted to having a close relationship with God. Her husband, Craig and the boys, Blake, Zach, & Adam, brought her great joy. Laurie enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed the beautiful outdoors God created here on this Earth.

To plant a tree in memory of Laurie Greiner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.