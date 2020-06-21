(1967-2020)
CLUTIER – Laurie Greiner (Dvorak), 53, of Clutier, died June 18, at home of cancer.
She was born Jan. 4, 1967, daughter of Albin and Violet Dvorak. Laurie graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School in 1985. She attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology. Laurie married Craig Greiner on July 22, 1995. Laurie worked for PHH Mortgage, FKA Ocwen Loan Servicing-GMAC Mortgage, for more than 30 years.
Survivors: her husband; sons, Blake, Zach, and Adam; her mother; three siblings, Wayne (Carol) Dvorak, Doug (Andrea) Dvorak, Randy Dvorak; a brother-in-law, Lonny Hennings and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: her father; a sister, Julie Hennings; and an aunt, Pauline.
Services: A visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 21, with a celebration at 7 p.m. at the Traer Memorial Building. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, followed by a burial at Oneida Cemetery in Clutier.
Laurie was devoted to having a close relationship with God. Her husband, Craig and the boys, Blake, Zach, & Adam, brought her great joy. Laurie enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed the beautiful outdoors God created here on this Earth.
