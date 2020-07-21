× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1935-2020)

Lauretta L. Renslow was born December 27, 1935, the daughter of Eddie and Mildred (Huxley) Halverson. She was married to Donald Renslow, Sr. on October 31, 1955 in Rock Island, IL; he preceded her in death on June 7, 2004. Lauretta worked at Cook’s in the domestic housewares department and Gaedke Cutlery until opening her own store, All American Casual Wear. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, dancing and True Country Music.

Lauretta passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, from complications of pneumonia, at MercyOne, at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald, a daughter Lorrinda Ackerman, a grandson Scott Schroeder and two brothers: Carroll and Edward Halverson. Lauretta is survived by two sons, Don Renslow, Jr. and Mike Renslow, both of Waterloo, a daughter, Linda Renslow of Evansdale, two daughter-in-laws, Marcia (Mike) Maledy of Traer and Cindy (John) Spencer of Cedar Falls, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Corky (Marcia) Halverson of Evansdale.

The family of Lauretta, requests face masks be worn.

Memorials may be directed to the family.