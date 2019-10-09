(1942-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Laurence W. “Larry” Falk, 77, of Independence, died Saturday, Oct. 5, at ABCM Rehab of Independence–East Campus in Independence.
He was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Waterloo, son of John Nicholas and Angela Helen (Krebsbach) Falk.
Mr. Falk graduated from high school in Dunkerton in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his military service, he attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo for radio and television training and finished the I.B.E.W. apprenticeship. He was a journeyman electrician until he retired in 2004, but he remained a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 288.
Survived by: two daughters, Christine Bowser and Veronica (Robert) Hooks, both of Wisconsin; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Donna) Falk of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Joan Massmann of Colorado and Marlys Kehoe of Dallas, Texas; nieces and nephews, and his special friend, Janet Shonka of Independence.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Edward Falk; two sisters, Helen Etringer and Marian Roth; and a son, Kevin Falk.
Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Francis Barclay Cemetery in rural Dunkerton, Iowa. Friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Military rites will be performed by Peter Kress American Legion Post 636. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Mr. Falk was a generous donor to the Buchanan County Food Pantry. He donated to others usually as an anonymous gift. His love of horses and his golden retriever was unconditional. He enjoyed fishing. He also enjoyed working with a wood lathe and making gifts, including small picnic tables for children and wooden belt buckles.
