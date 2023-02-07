February 4, 1946-February 4, 2023

NEW HARTFORD-Laurence Cornel Brocka, age 77, of New Hartford, Iowa, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home.

Laurence was born on February 4, 1946, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Evert William and Eleanor Johanna (Janssen) Brocka. He graduated from the Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1965. On April 18, 1970, Laurence was united in marriage to Marilyn Nirk, she would pass away on December 5, 2008. On October 29, 2010, Laurence was united in marriage to Mary in Waverly. During his life he worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 33 years and then at ECIC in Cedar Falls, retiring in December of 1998.

He loved time with his family, and they would describe Laurence as outspoken, hardworking, storyteller, who was generous, kind, and made you laugh. Laurence was also known for his rose bushes and for his love of raising, training, and racing, thoroughbred horses.

Laurence’s memory is honored by his wife, Mary of New Hartford; two children, Dawn (Larry) Adelmund of Janesville, Iowa, and Loren (Crystal) Brocka of Janesville; two step-children, Chris Akers of Waterloo, Stacie (Dan) Loveless of Washburn, Iowa; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Christena (Tom) Charley of Janesville and Eleanor Michaloff of Altoona, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn, and brother-in-law, Larry Brown.

Laurence has been cremated. Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Laurence's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.