June 12, 1942-December 18, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Laurence A. “Larry” Miller, 79, of La Porte City, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1942, in Waterloo the son of Arnold and Leona Bedard Miller. He was a graduate of Dumont High School.

Larry married Patricia “Patty” Hemmer on November 24, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

He worked for John Deere Co. retiring after 30 years.

Larry enjoyed auctions, garage sales, tinkering in his garage, helping his kids and neighbors, and playing with his dog, Tucker. He was a Hero to his family.

Survived by: his wife, Patty of La Porte City; two sons, Andy (Chrissy) of Evansdale, Trent (Heather) of Bondurant; one daughter, Wendy (John) Walker of La Porte City; ten grandchildren, Brandee, Anna, Austin, Kennedy, Braden, Joey, Karsyn, Blake, Cole, and Ryder; four great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Tom Gorton of Atkins; and a sister-in-law, Chris Miller of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Joanne Gorton, Nancy Ehr; a brother, Nick Miller; and a daughter-in-law, Jessica Miller.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave Waterloo, Iowa 50701, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the West View Cemetery in La Porte City with military rites conducted by the Gilbertville Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #713 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Detail.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservice.com