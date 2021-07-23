Laurel Lee (Rector) Kurtt

A visitation will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021. The service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Private family burial will be held in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials in Laurel's name may be directed to Wartburg College or Redeemer Lutheran Church. Please visit www.kaisercorson.com for service updates or to leave a condolence for the family.