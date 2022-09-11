September 4, 2022
Laurel J. Elliott joined her parents and younger brother and sister in heaven September 4, 2022. She was a beloved wife to James B., mother to Jim, Steve and Kevin, grandmother to 8 and great grandmother to 20. She was feisty and fierce and loved her family deeply. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with private burial in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to MercyOne Waterloo Foundation in Laurel’s name. Online condolences to www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
