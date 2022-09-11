 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laurel J. Elliott

Laurel J. Elliott

September 4, 2022

Laurel J. Elliott joined her parents and younger brother and sister in heaven September 4, 2022. She was a beloved wife to James B., mother to Jim, Steve and Kevin, grandmother to 8 and great grandmother to 20. She was feisty and fierce and loved her family deeply. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with private burial in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to MercyOne Waterloo Foundation in Laurel’s name. Online condolences to www.dahlfuneralhome.com.

