Laureen Davis

(1957-2019)
JANESVILLE — Laureen Ann Davis, 61, of Janesville, and formerly of Anamosa, died at home early Friday, Oct. 11.
She was born Nov. 24, 1957, in Anamosa, daughter of Jeanne Beverly (Ames) and Louis Earl Gilbert. She graduated from Anamosa High School in 1976. She attended Kirkwood Community College for computer operations and graduated in 1977. On May 20, 1978, Laureen married Dellar Davis in Cedar Rapids. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids and Grinnell before moving to Waverly in 1989, and then settled in Janesville in 1993.
Laureen worked in the collections department for the J.S. Latta Co., and did clerical work for GTE in Grinnell, and CUNA in Waverly.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Christopher (Barbara) Davis of Waverly; a daughter, Stephanie Davis of Mesa, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Allyson and Elijah Davis; four sisters, Vianna (Dave) Davis of Gilbert, Ariz., Carolyn Gilbert of Cedar Rapids, Kathleen (Phillip) Dirks of Anamosa, and Colleen (Dennis) Dvorak of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Louis “Butch” (Anita) Gilbert of Montezuma; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Gary Gilbert.
Services: According to her wishes, Laureen’s body was cremated and there will be no services.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Laureen was a talented crafter and enjoyed scrapbooking and stamping. She also liked to garden and had a lifelong love for cats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.