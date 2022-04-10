Lauraine R. Baker

September 28, 1932-April 7, 2022

WATERLOO-Lauraine R. Baker, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 7, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1932, in Glenn Ullin, ND, daughter of Frank and Helen (Smith) Lanz. She graduated from Cresco High School in 1951.

On October 5, 1963, Lauraine married Larry D. Baker at Waterloo First United Methodist Church. They purchased Black Hawk Hearing Aid Center in May of 1963, which they owned and operated until 1987. Lauraine served as secretary and bookkeeper. She was a member of Waterloo Garden Club, NE Iowa Weavers and Spinners, United Methodist Women, and played French horn for UNI New Horizons Band. She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, weaving, golf, and bowling. They were members of Black Hawk Co. Street Machines Club, enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, Aruba, and Madeira Beach, Fl.

Lauraine is survived by her husband, Larry; sister Berniece Kirkpatrick of Arden Hills, MN; nieces Donna (Tom) Koch of Denison, and Amy Kirkpatrick of St. Paul, MN; nephew Mike (Larry) Sherman of Bloomington, MN, and many more nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law Lee (Sharon) Baker of Peoria, IL, and Lynn (Pearl) Baker of Tucson, AZ; sister-in-law Lillian (Pat) McFall of Windsor Heights, IA; step brother-in-law Pete Baker of Anderson, CA; and half brother-in-law Allen Baker of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Arthur, Lavern, Robert, and Fred Lanz; sister Lillian Sherman; sisters-in-law Dottie and Alvina Lanz; and brother-in-law Bruce Kirkpatrick.

Services will be Wednesday, April 13, 11:00 AM at Waterloo First UMC. Visitation Tuesday, April 12, 4-6:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park, and one hour prior to service at the church. Private family burial will take place at Howard Township Cemetery.

Memorials to Waterloo First UMC. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com