Laura S. Bucholtz

(1921-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Laura Shirley Bucholtz, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Deery Suites at the Western Home Communities.
She was born Oct. 11, 1921, daughter of William and Grace (Patterson) Bixby. On Dec. 17, 1944, she married Roger Bucholtz at the First Church of the Open Bible in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
Laura graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1941. She worked for John Deere and Powers Manufacturing, retiring in 1983.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her daughter, Jody (Keith) Bauer of Hudson; three grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Halstead of Ankeny, Scott (Katie) Bauer of Newton and Jason (Sara) Bauer of West Des Moines; 10 great-grandchildren, Jaden, Kael and Bennett Halstead, Brody, Cade, Drew and Jaya Bauer, Winston, Belle, Magnolia Bauer, with one more due in February; a sister, Wanda Anderson of Cedar Falls; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 71 years; her brothers, William (in infancy), Leonard, Kenneth, Carlyle, Donald, Raymond and Clair (in infancy) Bixby; and sisters, Leona Schwenneker, Mildred Cook, and Vesta Troyer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls, with visitation also at the funeral home the evening prior from 4:30-7 p.m. Burial will be at the Hudson Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Laura enjoyed sewing and cooking and will be remembered, in particular, for her spaghetti and chicken and noodles. She was an enthusiastic fan of all sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and any team of which her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were members. Above all else, she loved being with her immediate and very large extended family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.