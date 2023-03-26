September 14, 1920-March 19, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Laura Margaret Johnson, 102, of Cedar Falls, passed away on March 19, 2023, at her home in Windridge, Western Home Communities.

Margaret was born at home on September 14, 1920, in Duluth, Minnesota to Ole and Laura Ottersen. After graduating from high school, Margaret worked at Coolerator Company in Duluth and then served her country as a marine in WWII. She married Gustave “Gus” A Johnson on June 14, 1947, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Duluth, Minnesota. Shortly after marriage, they moved to Davenport, Iowa and then on to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where she spent most of her life.

Primarily, Margaret was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother although she did work for Cryovac in Cedar Rapids for several years. She enjoyed her family, bridge, dancing, golf, baking, cooking and entertaining, reading, knitting, and quilting. She volunteered with St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids where she also knitted over 10,000 baby caps for newborns. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church. Her body has been donated to the University of Iowa College of Medicine.

She is survived by her daughter Laura (John) Petersen of Cedar Falls, IA; son Robert (Pamela) Johnson of Omaha, NE; and son William Ralph Johnson of Auburn KS, seven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Johnson of Duluth MN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gus and her seven siblings.

A memorial service will be held at Nazareth Lutheran Church on Friday, April 14th, 11:00AM with a lunch reception to follow.

Memorials may be made to Kits & Quilts at Nazareth Lutheran Church (7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, Iowa, 50613), or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Black Hawk County (212 Dale St., Waterloo, Iowa, 50703).

A special thank you to her care team from Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.