Laura Lobeck

(1932-2020)
WATERLOO — Laura Mae Lobeck, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 27, at Rosewood Estates in Waterloo.
She was born April 7, 1932, in Sumner, daughter of Herman and Clara (Stahlhut) Buhr. She graduated in 1950 from Sumner High School. On Aug. 28, 1955, she married Henry “Bud” Lobeck at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Laura worked at Rath Packing Co. in the office from 1950 to 1986. She then worked at Black Hawk Plastics from 1987 until retiring in 1997 as office manager.
Survivors: a sister-in-law, Eldora Seegers of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Marie Buhr; a brother, Erwin Buhr; brothers-in-law, Edward, Hugo, Carl and Wilbert Lobeck; and her sisters-in-law, Valeska Buhr, Emma Ladage and Marlys Buhr.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services Tuesday at the funeral home; burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Sumner.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Together Henry and Laura grew vegetables and flowers for the Cedar Falls Farmers Market. They also enjoyed going to area casinos.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.