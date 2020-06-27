Laura Lobeck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

WATERLOO — Laura Mae Lobeck, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 27, at Rosewood Estates in Waterloo.

She was born April 7, 1932, in Sumner, daughter of Herman and Clara (Stahlhut) Buhr. She graduated in 1950 from Sumner High School. On Aug. 28, 1955, she married Henry “Bud” Lobeck at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Laura worked at Rath Packing Co. in the office from 1950 to 1986. She then worked at Black Hawk Plastics from 1987 until retiring in 1997 as office manager.

Survivors: a sister-in-law, Eldora Seegers of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Marie Buhr; a brother, Erwin Buhr; brothers-in-law, Edward, Hugo, Carl and Wilbert Lobeck; and her sisters-in-law, Valeska Buhr, Emma Ladage and Marlys Buhr.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services Tuesday at the funeral home; burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Sumner.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.