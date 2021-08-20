April 10, 1948-August 18, 2021

NASHUA-Laura L. Wireman, 73 of Nashua, died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN on August 18, 2021. She was born April 10, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of Dencil C. and Marie M. (Smith) Wheelock. Laura married Robert W. Wireman on June 5, 1965, in Cedar Falls. He died July 30, 2017. She was a member of the Harvest Church in New Hampton. Over the years, she worked for Carl Howe Engineering for 10 years building motorcycle accessories and then was a dishwasher for Happy Chef, Cedar Falls.

She is survived by her children: three daughters, Rochell (Stuart Fox) Wireman of Waterloo, Rebecca (Tom) Pittman of Alta Vista, and Marie (Matthew) Mahoney of Ionia; a son, Dencil (Robin) Wireman of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren. Four brothers: Larry (Sharon) Wheelock, Waterloo, Bill (Linda Wheelock), Cedar Falls, Danny (Deb) Wheelock, Cedar Falls, and Joey (Janet) Wheelock, Waverly. Two sisters: Christa Schons, Cedar Falls and Starla (Bill) Wheelock, Williamsburg. Preceded in death by her husband; sisters Judith Zook and Teri Wheelock; and a brother-in-law, Tom Schons.

Funeral Services: 10:00am Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: Family will greet friends before the services. Memorials are directed to the Prevention of Child Abuse. Condolences may be sent to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com